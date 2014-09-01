This is Rock Star Excess

×

The first “mockumentary,” This is Spinal Tap(1984), brought the food and beverage contract riders of touring rock bandsinto the spotlight. Anyone with a backstage pass already knew the story:performers can get pretty particular once they reach a certain magnitude ofstardom—and some of their demands are pretty peculiar.

That’s the theme of a new book, Excess AllAreas: A Lighthearted Look at the Demands and Idiosyncrasies of Rock Icons onTour (published by Backbeat Books). Produced by a pair of Brits, writer SueRichmond and illustrator Wilf Hanson, the book peaks at the backstage comfortsinsisted upon by various performers. Excess All Areas has a British accent interms of selections and some of the acts will be unfamiliar in these parts.Ever hear of, say, The Zutons? In case you wondered, they’re keen on salsaflavored kettle chips and New Zealand Cloudy Bay white wine.

Well, nothing wrong with that, I guess. Many ofthe riders are entirely reasonable given the demands of high-energyperformance. David Bowie isn’t the only rock star who wants hot water, honey,lemons and a cutting board with a knife. Any rocker with a brain will wantwater (some specify Evian, others say no to Evian).

Occasionally, religious dictates are followed.Public Enemy consumed only halal or kosher products—and no alcohol. Mostrockers demand beer or strong drink (but not Bowie, who specified a 12-cup Mr.Coffee machine). Among the thirsty connoisseurs on the concert circuit are theChemical Brothers, who want a crate of Perrier Joiet champagne, two bottles ofDom Perignon (preferably 1963), one case of “quality white wine (preferablyChablis)” and another of “quality red wine (preferably Rioja).” They alsodemand Maker’s Mark bourbon, Black Label Stolichnaya vodka, Islay single maltwhiskey, Wroclaw Polish lager, Querataro Mexican beer (four cases!) andTanzanian rice wine. Oh yes, they will anchor their drinking with “GoldenWonder prawn cocktail crisps, assorted sandwiches, many choccy biccies, cheese,nuts.”

Some of the stars are pulling the legs of theirpromoters. Super Furry Animals’ rider includes two Gideon Bibles, five Tunisiancamels, 350 packs of King Dong condoms, a best of Kenny G album, a Faith Hillposter and five one-hour sessions with a psychologist (after the show). Andthen there are the surprising gestures of altruism. Def Leppard insists thatall leftover food be donated to the homeless.