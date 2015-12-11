‘The Deeper You Go’ Screens at MATC

×

The science ofconsciousness (think: how it works) as well as the philosophy of consciousness(think: why and what does it mean) has become a hot topic. In The Deeper You Go, Milwaukee documentaryfilmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski interviewed some of the world’spreeminent neuroscience researchers. They were looking for answers but foundmore questions instead from the dozen or so researchers and thinkers theyinterviewed, including Deepak Chopra, Daniel Dennett, Susan Blackmore and DavidChalmers.





TheDeeper You Go will be screened at 12:15 p.m., Dec. 15 at Milwaukee AreaTechnical College, 700 W. State St., Room S120.

For a full review of The Deeper YouGo, go to: http://shepherdexpress.com/article-26744-the-deeper-you-go.html