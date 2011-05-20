UWM Goes to Cannes

Until this year, the UW-Milwaukee film department never participated in the Cannes Film Festival but in 2011, UWM is well represented with no less than six entrees in the Court Metrage (Short Film Corner). The department issued a DVD with the six winning films among the eight submissions to the festival. The disc gives a sense for the diversity of ideas bouncing around among students and faculty. Alongside studies in texture, color and motion is department chair Rob Yeo's close examination of scenes from nature, “Of a Feather,” and an outstanding animated short story by John Roberts, the Gothic-tinted “Mary's Friend,” which suggests what Edward Gorey might be like had he come of age in the 21st century.

The UWM films will run at Cannes through the end of the festival, May 22.