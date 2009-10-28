Michael Jackson's This is It

×

Thisis as close to "it" as anybody is going to get, anyway. The late Kingof Pop king looks focused and elated, rehearsing for what would have been hisfinal tour in this nearly two-hour documentary. Interview snippets withdancers, band members and others involved make for a servicable framing device,but the real attraction is Jackson, of course.

At50, and roughly a decade after his last concert, he hadn't lost any of his nighmagical singing voice and body awareness that made his dancing so mesmerizingand fluid. The thrill and respect for his artistry shown by those surroundinghim almost make moot points of theeerie physical transformation and numerous controversies that captured theworld's attention in his later years.

Asthe final testament of a man who once seemingly united the world in song, This Is It can't help but indulge in abit of hagiography but largely (and gladly) lets its subject's talent speak foritself.

