Where to Eat and Drink on Christmas

While many people cook traditional holiday meals every year, there are lots of families that prefer to dine at a restaurant on Christmas. You might be surprised to learn that there are a good number of them open, and even more bars are open Christmas night for even more merriment. Here are a list of just some of the restaurants serving Christmas dinner.

Big Daddy's Brew & Cue in Bayshore Town Center is serving up smoked ham or turkey dinners with all the fixings and pumpkin pie for dessert.

The Pfister will be offering their brunch buffet on Christmas day from 10am-2pm.

Not to be outdone, Kil@wat will also be serving brunch, from 7am-2pm. I hope Santa is an early riser.

Mason Street Grill will be having a prix fixe dinner menu with roast turkey and prime rib.

Miller Time Pub will be open normal business hours on Christmas day, just in case you need a burger fix and a cold one.

All of the restaurants at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino will be open on Christmas. The Buffet will offer brunch 10:30am-3pm and dinner 4-9pm, The Fire Pit will be open 24 hours, Dream Dance Steak will be open 5-10pm, Locavore will offer brunch 7am-2pm and dinner 4:30-9:30pm, RuYi will be open 4pm-midnight, and Wild Earth Cucina will be open 4-10:30pm.

Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel will have brunch on Christmas morning from 9am-2pm. The buffet will feature carved ham and leg of lamb, plus three mimosas per person.

Most of the restaurants at Destination Kohler will be open if you feel like a mini road trip. Blackwolf Run will have a buffet from 11am-5pm; Cucina, The Immigrant and Horse & Plow will have their regular menus; and The Wisconsin Room will have brunch 9am-1pm and a 3-course dinner from 4-8pm. Brunch is well worth the drive.

Karl Ratzsch's will serve dinner from noon-6pm with an abbreviated menu that includes most of their fan favorites. Of course, there will also be Tom & Jerrys.

The Packing House will be serving dinner from 11am-8pm if you're in a supper club kind of mood.

As for bars, most are likely going to be open Christmas night (especially since it's a Friday), but at varying times. Call ahead to make sure they've opened. Bars at the restaurants listed above will also be open.

Here are some that have announced they will be open December 25:

Sabbatic

Hotel Foster

The Roman Coin

Camp Bar

Blackbird

All bars at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

Brewski's

Zad's

Franky's

Newport

Branded at the Iron Horse Hotel

ArtBar

This is it!

Palm Tavern

White House Tavern

Burnhearts