Getting into the Fall Spirit

As part of our recent fall drinks guide, I compiled a list of Milwaukee's seasonal fall beers. But what about spirits? Not every occasion calls for beer, and plenty of distilleries get into the fall spirit (see what I did there?) with seasonal liquors. Here are some Wisconsin-made spirits perfect for fall.

Holz Apple Crisp- Yahara Bay Distillers, Madison

This vodka-based liqueur is bursting with apple, cinnamon and brown sugar. It's only 15% ABV, so you can sip it straight or on the rocks. I imagine it'd also be great in hot buttered cider or even with vanilla ice cream blended in a shake.

Lakeside Cinnamon Maple Moonshine- Northern Waters Distillery, Minocqua

While Northern Waters also makes an apple pie moonshine, the flavors of cinnamon and maple seem just as appropriate for fall. Great on the rocks, in a Manhattan, or in hot coffee for a brunch treat.

S'mores Rivershine- Driftless Glen, Baraboo

Fall is perfect campfire weather, and that means s'mores. Chocolate, marshmallow and graham make a complex and sweet moonshine, that I assume is great sipped around the bonfire. For something a little more traditional, they also make an apple pie 'shine.

Apple Brandy- Door County Distillery, Sturgeon Bay

Though technically not a seasonal offering, this apple brandy includes hints of honey and cinnamon, making it perfect for fall. Like most apple brandies, it's floral and sweet. The distillery recommends mixing it into an old fashioned or apple martini.

Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit- Great Lakes Distillery, Milwaukee

This popular pumpkin spirit is made from Lakefront Brewery's Pumpkin Lager, which is actually made with pumpkin, not just “pumpkin spice.” It's then distilled and aged in barrels from any number of spirits and wines, depending on the batch.

Here are a couple drink recipes using Pumpkin Seasonal, courtesy of Great Lakes Distillery:

Pumpkin Smashing

1.5 ounces Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit

½ lemon slice

½ orange slice

Dash Cointreau

Lakefront Brewery's Pumpkin Lager

Muddle fruit and Cointreau.

Add Pumpkin Spirit and fill with ice.

Top with Lakefront Pumpkin Lager.

Malted Bierschnapps

1.5 ounces Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit

1 ounce cream

1 teaspoon malted milk powder

½ ounce caramel sauce

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well to dissolve the malt powder and caramel.

Strain into a glass and garnish with grated nutmeg.

Upcoming Events

Oct 15: Yelp's Battle at Best Place at the History Pabst Brewery. This second annual event benefits SHARP Literacy. Local chefs battle Iron Chef style and you judge the dishes. Silent auction, fundraisers, live performances and drinks from a slew of local distilleries. Tickets are a suggested donation price of $20 at the door.

Oct 20: Pumpkin Beer Party at Story Hill BKC. Pumpkin and harvest beers abound. Pick 3 in a flight for $7, plus samples and discounts on growlers.

Around Wisconsin

Oct 17: Dells on Tap. 50+ breweries attending. Tickets are $35 in advance, $50 at the door.