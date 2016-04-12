Milwaukee Location of Red Dot to Roll Out New Menu

Photo by Melanie Lukesh Reed, Flickr CC

Red Dot on Bartlett Ave. in Milwaukee is introducing a new menu. Chef Chris McCann, who's been with Red Dot since July 2015, says it was time for a menu change and explains that the new menu is a better reflection of the chef and cooks in the kitchen. “The kitchen staff and I ran a lot of specials to feel out what could work for the new menu,” he says. “The old menu is great, but change is always good. I wanted to get back to scratch cooking and [try] new food trends.”

The new menu will change seasonally twice a year with a version for spring/summer and fall/winter. As with many chefs, seasonal produce will influence the menu year round. “I wanted to work with local farmer's markets and vendors to keep a seasonally fresh menu,” says McCann. “I think a lighter menu in spring/summer is more appealing because people want to eat but also enjoy the city and weather.”

For the current spring/summer menu, that means chilled soup specials, salads with strawberries and blueberries, and fresh produce like arugula, cucumber and tomato topping the burgers. A light margherita pizza has been added to the appetizers, with fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato and roasted garlic spread on a homemade crust. Some menu favorites like the crab cakes will remain, but will be revamped for summer with roasted corn maque choux and refreshing red pepper couli in place of sriracha mayo, for example.

A Mediterranean mushroom sandwich with tomato, spinach, sauteed onions, feta cheese and balsamic pesto aioli on focaccia bread graces the new sandwich section, along with a roasted turkey and brie on sourdough with pear butter, arugula and red onion. Perch tacos with Asian slaw will be available every day instead of just a special on taco nights.

Those of you who are poutine fans, have no fear: poutine will always remain on the menu as a signature item. Other holdovers include a jerk chicken sandwich, seared tuna sandwich, various burgers and smokehouse mac and cheese in a blue cheese and cheddar sauce. Brunch will also continue, but with a streamlined menu that will feature skillets and weekly specials.

The Friday fish fry will also remain largely unchanged, with fried and baked cod, lake perch and a weekly rotating fish special. Daily food and drink specials will change around a bit, but will still include a poutine night, taco night and a wing and slider night. Saturdays will continue to be BBQ night, featuring pork ribs with Memphis-style BBQ sauce and a weekly BBQ special.

Chef McCann, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs and has worked at many southeastern Wisconsin restaurants including the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva and the Intercontinental Hotel here in Milwaukee, says fall is his favorite season. You can expect to see slow roasted meats, soups like split pea and chili, warm appetizer dips and salads with fall fruits come autumn, according to him.

The new menu is scheduled to roll out on April 19.