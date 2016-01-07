The Skinny on Milwaukee's Top Healthy Eating Spots

Photo Courtesy Rambling Dream, Flickr CC

Have you made a New Year's resolution to eat healthier this year? I'm guessing it's one of the top resolutions people make—and break. While we Milwaukeeans love our burgers, cheese and beer, there are still plenty of restaurants that offer great choices to help you keep that healthy eating resolution, whether it's to eat more leafy greens or observe meatless Mondays. Here are five of my favorite spots for healthy eating.

This cafe and market on on North Ave. is a Milwaukee mainstay, having opened in 1979. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus everything in between, including some killer desserts for your weekly splurge. There's a good mix of vegetarian and meaty options, especially when it comes to sandwiches, where you can get a tempeh to turkey. The burritos are the perennial favorite and are baked so the outside gets a little crunchy, which is great for the sweet potato and black bean burrito which otherwise would lack texture. Coffee shop beverages, fresh juices and even alcohol are available, making it feel a little more substantial than your typical cafe.

The newest kid on the block, Beerline Cafe recently opened in the trendy Beerline B neighborhood near Brewer's Hill. The name of the game at this cafe is sustainability, from building materials to food, and it has earned certification from the Green Restaurant Association for its efforts. The menu is entirely vegetarian, since plants are inherently more sustainable than animals. But there are many hearty options still, from breakfast tacos to pesto mac and cheese. The real draw is the crepes, of which there's a ton of sweet and savory options. An Asian spring roll-inspired version with napa cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, bean sprouts and peanut sauce sounds pretty unique.

The Co-op has been around for a while in Riverwest, and acts as a community leader in healthy, affordable food. They are member-owned and volunteer-run, so you can feel good about eating or shopping here. Much of the food at the cafe is vegan, however eggs and cheese (perhaps two of the best food groups?) are available as options on many dishes. You won't even miss the meat, though, in these huge plates of comfort food inspired by global cuisines. Tofu makes a fantastic Vietnamese banh mi, and Korean bibimbop gets a large helping of local kimchee. Giant vegan pancakes topped with fresh fruit make for the best breakfast.

Because it's only open through the afternoon, you can probably consider everything that Simple Cafe serves as brunch, and who doesn't love brunch? The super colorful and cheerful cafe will help you wake up in the morning along with the Colectivo coffee they serve. There is plenty of meat to be had on the menu, so any of you hardcore carnivores take note that this might be the place for you. A turkey, butternut squash and brussels sprout hash or a Korean BBQ breakfast bowl with braised pork, brown rice and a ton of veggie toppings might be good choices for meat lovers. A lunch chopped salad packs a protein punch with grilled chicken, quinoa and bacon, plus blue cheese, tomato, green onions, cucumbers, pumpkin seeds and sprouts.

Another co-op, most people know Outpost primarily as a natural and organic foods grocery store. But each location also has a cafe tucked away in a corner, called Fork Cafe. There, you can get fresh sandwiches, juices, soups and entrees, in addition to the tasty salads and bakery items for sale in the deli. Sandwiches like the vegan falafel or smoked turkey with goat cheese and fig preserves are standard for lunch, but you can get more substantial offerings for dinner. The coconut basil curry stir fry is a customer favorite, and you can even get beef burgers and individual pizzas. Bonus: You can grab some hummus and pasta salad for a healthy work lunch tomorrow.

