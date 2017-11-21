Hungry Sumo Delivers Bay View's 'Sushi Fix'

Asian lanterns have always been attached to celebration and are now a permanent fixture on the corner store front of what seems to be Bay View’s culinary row. Hungry Sumo Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro opened their doors to all those anxiously waiting for their “sushi fix” in Bay View. Walking in and seeing the Hungry Sumo logo makes you wonder: Just how much sushi would a sumo wrestler actually eat? Whatever amount, they would be assured of many choices to satisfy even the hungriest.

Hungry Sumo Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro

2663 S. Kinninkinnic Ave.

414-595-9656

Price range: $$

Handicapped Access: Yes (please call ahead)

CC, RS, GF

Hours: Tu-Th 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-10 p.m.; F-Sa 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-10:30 p.m.; Su 12:30-9:30 p.m.

The renovated space has a small sushi bar in the back of the room with a minimalist rustic décor throughout the restaurant. The owners and staff greet you with warm hospitality and make sure that your maki wishes and sake dreams come true. On each of my visits, a warm and flavorful miso soup was presented as a gift from the kitchen. It was one of the best miso soups I’ve encountered in the city with small pieces of tofu and rings of shallot dancing in a warm broth.

The menu is extensive in both sushi and Asian fusion bistro fare and for such a small space has plenty of offerings even if sushi isn’t for everyone in your group.

There are many appetizers to enjoy as a prelude to your sushi or main meal. If you love crab rangoon, Hungry Sumo’s version of the creamy crab wontons ($6.95) is a delightful rendition of crispy wontons with a creamy filling of imitation crab, cream cheese and celery. The sweet potato egg rolls ($5.50) are thin cigar-like egg rolls filled with glass noodles and vegetables and served in a little wire basket with sweet and sour dipping sauce. Other appetizers of tempura, edamame, gyoza and more are a fun start with plenty for sharing.

Several soups and salads are on the menu including Miso, Tom Yum and Tom Kha with chicken or shrimp ($2.95-$5.50). The regular garden salad with ginger dressing was pretty standard, but the more traditional cucumber or seaweed salad ($4-$5) was refreshing and cool on the palate after the fried food.

Whether you’re looking for traditional or contemporary, maki, sashimi, nigiri or donburi (raw fish over rice), Hungry Sumo has a vast list to choose from. All of the fish are fresh. The selection has everything novices to sushi enthusiasts would want and expect from a sushi restaurant and everything is beautifully presented. The sushi platters are like jewels, glistening with color and character, and almost seem to tell stories. One of my favorite things about Hungry Sumo is all the extra options, including brown or black rice instead of white rice (for a small up charge), extra sauces and steamed vegetables.

The contemporary maki have fun names like the Lady Marmalade and Beauty and the Beast. A couple of my favorites are the Ursula ($11.95) with calamari, chili paste, cilantro, cucumber and jalapeño, topped with wasabi tobiko, spicy sauce and lime juice; and the Sweet Monster ($16.95) with soft shell crab tempura, cream cheese, avocado and spicy mayo topped with tuna, salmon, black tobiko, unagi sauce and wasabi mayo laid out like a monster on a crispy rice puff. There are plenty of vegetarian options under veggie maki to choose from, including a sweet potato tempura.

If sushi isn’t your jam, you have the option of teriyaki bowls ($12.95-$15.95) or Thai entrées, including several curries, fried rice, pad Thai and more ($9-$9.95). One thing I noticed: The heat index was a little tame.

There are lunch specials, teriyaki bento boxes and sushi bar combos, but don’t forget the sweets at the end of your meal. Hungry Sumo offers mochi in several flavors, green tea ice cream and a choco lava cake.