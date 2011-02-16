Alterra’s New Shorewood Location

Alterra is more than just Milwaukee's answer to Starbucksits menu offers more diversity than its competitor. In addition to retail coffee and plenty of caffeinated beverages, Alterra offers salads, sandwiches and baked goods. Breakfast is served all day. The newest Alterra location is at 4500 N. Oakland Ave. in Shorewood. Although the building is new, concrete floors and exposed ceiling mechanicals give it the look of a loft in the Historic Third Ward. Seating can be found at tables with mismatched wooden chairs and a counter that stretches along the Oakland Avenue window. There also are a few sofas and easy chairs. Alterra is a great local success story, one that continues to buildthe Shorewood locale was busy within days of opening.