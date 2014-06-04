Anchored by Great, Affordable Entrées

×

The bowl of red snapper soup served with a small carafe ofsherry is only one sign that The Anchorage ( 4700 N. Port Washington Road) isn’t merely a hotelrestaurant, despite its location off the lobby of the Hilton. Commanding apanoramic view of the Milwaukee River and a split-level bar and dining room,The Anchorage offers an affordable menu with many gourmet touches amidst theburgers, Reubens and salads. The daily specials are visually elegant and exquisitelyprepared, with a focus on seafood appropriate to its name but representing allfood groups. In warm weather the riverside patio is one of Milwaukee’s greatoutdoor hideaways. The Anchorage serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.