Armenian Grill

The tiled Downtown storefront is sparsely decorated with a few scenes of the rocky Armenian landscape. Arin Bert Coffee and Grill (222 W. Wells St.), the only Armenian restaurant between Chicago and Toronto, offers a friendly, unpretentious introduction to the cuisine of an ancient land tucked between Turkey and Iran. The counter service menu includes tender steak and chicken kabobs, falafel served with fries or pilaf (chose the latter) and choice of homemade sides. Try the flat lavash bread. A vegetarian can easily feast on such traditional fare as the beat and carrot salad, tabouli, lentil soup and hummus. Wash it down with a tall Styrofoam cup of ton, a creamy, slightly salty yogurt drink.