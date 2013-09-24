Barbiere's offers a classic menu and great pizza

Given its retro exterior and old-fashioned menu, one could surmise that Barbiere’s Italian Inn hasn’t changed much since moving to its current location in 1973. Dimly lit, modestly sized and completely carpeted, Barbiere’s interior looks and feels vintage, while its menu clearly endeavors to offer the home-style Italian comfort food the restaurant proclaims to be synonymous with.

Ranging in price from $8 for a small cheese pizza to $20 for a large veggie creation, Barbiere’s classic pizzas feature mildly spiced sauce, quality mozzarella cheese and crispy medium-thick crust. Available in 8, 10, 12 and 14-inch sizes, the often picturesque pies can be further customized with additional toppings like Barbiere’s homemade Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, pepperoncini, green olives, minced garlic and anchovies. Deep-dish pizzas are also available on both the restaurant and takeout menus, but Barbiere’s original pizza is recommended to those seeking a good slice at a reasonable cost.

Edible insight into the Milwaukee institution’s continuing success can also be found in Barbiere’s over-the-top open-faced meatball sandwich ($6.75), its “CUDIGHI” Italian Sausage sandwich ($6.75) and list of entrées.

Rivaling its popular snack and sandwich options, Barbiere’s meat lasagna ($10.75) remains a customer favorite. Prepared with a thick, home-style marinara sauce and covered with a generous layer of melted mozzarella, the lasagna (also available in a veggie variation) fulfills all expectations in preparation and presentation. Other traditional menu items include chicken tetrazzini ($11), chicken caccitore ($11) and a selection of sauces and pastas including traditional marinara, marinara with meatballs and mushrooms, and butter or garlic sauce, served over mostaccioli, spaghetti, beef ravioli or six-cheese ravioli.

Entrées can be ordered in luncheon, a la carte or dinner portions. The luncheon and a la carte options are served with a mammoth piece of buttery garlic bread, while dinners include one small antipasto salad, two pieces of garlic bread, a bowl of minestrone soup and a dish of spumoni ice cream.

Barbiere's Italian Inn is located at 5844. W. Bluemound Road. A second location is located at 1921 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee.

Barbiere’s Italian Inn

5844 W. Bluemound Road

414-453-3800

$$

barbieres.com

Handicap access: yes