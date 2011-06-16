BelAir Cantina's Summertime Appeal

Last autumn the city welcomed the opening of BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.) at the site that formerly housed the Good Life. Now that the outdoor dining patio is open, with tables overlooking the Milwaukee River, this is the best time of year for a visit. Warm weather outside also means fresh air inside, as the glass garage doors are opened on suitable days. BelAir Cantina adds California twists to a menu based around tacos. Since opening, fajitas have been added to the menu, as well as some new options for tacos, including mango seafood, mango tuna and a BLT taco. Daily special tacos have included Thai pork, calamari, octopus and even a Reuben. Stop by for some tasty food and enjoy the summer weather.