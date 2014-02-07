The Best of What Made Wisconsin Famous

Wisconsin is all about cheese and sausage. The family owned West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe (WAC) has been providing these characteristic Wisconsin foods for more than 40 years. WAC has consistently topped “Best Of” lists for their outstanding cheese selection. The original West Allis location (6832 W. Becher St.) recently underwent renovation, adding café space for patrons to enjoy all-day breakfast and made-to-order sandwiches. Two other WAC branches are located at the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.) and near the UW-Milwaukee campus (2974 N. Oakland Ave.).

The selection offered by WAC features more than 300 different types of Wisconsin cheese. Imported or locally made, fresh curds or aged to perfection, just about any kind of cheese you think of can be found in their cases or ordered from the WAC website. The best part for true cheese lovers is the number of choices available for each kind of cheese. If you like cheddar, pick from more than 30 varieties. Looking for Wisconsin artisan award-winning cheeses? No problem, select from more than 15 different kinds. For those who have trouble choosing without tasting, the helpful WAC staff eases the decision process by offering a sample for nearly any cheese. Experienced WAC shoppers know to look for goodies in the “orphan” cheese bin for inexpensive bits left over from large blocks, allowing for more extensive sampling at home.

WAC is well stocked with sausages and wurst. Most of the products are from familiar vendors like Usinger’s, Nueske’s and Wenzel’s, but there is a tasty store-brand all-beef summer sausage that’s worth checking out too. Unusual finds like elk, buffalo or venison sausages will remind shoppers they aren’t at a generic big-box store.

In addition to cheese and sausage, WAC carries many delicious specialty items that go well with cheese like jellies, preserves, mustards, and pickles. Most of these products are made in Wisconsin so they make nice gifts for out-of-state friends.

If you’re coming to WAC for a sandwich or other prepared foods, you’ll be in for a treat. This is a deli after all, so the sandwich is king. Classics like the Rueben, Club and BLT are all done right and will fill you up. Extra big appetites will appreciate the Stallis Stack, made with ham, turkey, salami, bacon, provolone, goat chevre, cucumber and lettuce piled high on fresh sourdough bread. A build-your-own grilled cheese option is fun, allowing creative customers to pick their own bread, cheese, meat and extra toppings. All sandwiches come with a pickle and crisp homemade potato chips.

For more information about the West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe or to order online visit wacheese-gifts.com.