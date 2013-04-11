Birthday for Bartolotta

Has it been 20 years already? March was the 20th anniversary of the original Ristorante Bartolotta’s opening in the old heart of Wauwatosa. It is still housed in the late 19th-century Cream City brick former Pabst tavern, and continues to serve fine Italian fare. The Bartolotta restaurant group has grown extensively over the years and includes some of this area’s finest dining venues such as Bacchus, Lake Park Bistro and Mr. B’s Steakhouse. The most recent additions are the Joey Gerard’s supper clubs in Mequon and Greendale. But the original ristorante remains the most charming with cozy and intimate seating. Happy 20th!