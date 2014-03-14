Brewers Organics Makes Healthy Organic Eating Easy

Over the past decade, demand for organic foods has grown along with public understanding of the health benefits associated with the consumption of fewer pesticides and other nasty chemicals. Add to that the convenience of online ordering and home delivery, which avoids extra trips to the store, and it should be no surprise a business like Bay View’s Brewers Organics has taken off.

In the most basic terms, Brewers Organics acts sort of like a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) that delivers to your door. Brandon and Amanda Ferguson bought out the previous owner at the end of 2013 (though Amanda has been involved with Brewers Organics since the beginning). The Fergusons have established relationships with local organic farms and organic wholesalers to get the best product for their subscribers.

The concept is simple: sign up online for a weekly or bi-weekly box of mixed fruits and veggies ($35 Standard, $57 large), just fruit ($37) or just vegetables ($37). Deliveries are made to your home or office, currently on Wednesdays. Your personal box is customizable via your online account up until orders close on Sunday. So if the next week’s box includes something you won’t eat, no worries—you can sub it out for something you like better. Brewers Organics’ site is easy to use, so the learning curve is low.

Since taking over the business, the Fergusons have begun working on plans to expand their offerings, including adding an organic meat box or freshly roasted Stone Creek Coffee. Already in action, a partnership was recently formed with Anytime Fitness that allows a 10% discount for members of the gym who don’t mind picking up their boxes at the gym.

For more information or to sign up for your own subscription visit brewersorganics.com.