Burgers on the Beach

Summer has finally arrived, so lather on somesunscreen and head down to Bradford Beach to enjoy some sun,sand and great food. At the south end of the beach, Bartolotta’s Northpointsnack bar (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.) offers burgers grilled to perfectionand topped with Merkt’s cheddar spread and sweet sautéed onions. Don’t forgetto add a malt or sundae for dessert. The custard is homemade with a delicious Madagascarvanilla flavor. Cow-printed picnic tables with red sun umbrellas are availablefor a fun, outdoor eating environment. Northpoint is open daily from 11 a.m. -9 p.m.

