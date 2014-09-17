Café Perrin Renovated and Renamed

Originally co-owned by Joe Schulte and Perrin Luna, Café Perrin has been a popular bakery and lunch destination in Washington Heights since 2011. Now co-owned by Schulte and new business partner, Tesa Santoro, the establishment has taken on a fresh name, brand new menu and renovated interior that will likely help it become another dinner and drinks destination. The bakery cases have been replaced with a lovely 12-seat wood bar, the walls exhibit original artwork by local artist Pamela Anderson and the menu has been revised to feature 20 small plates.

Nourri, derived from the French word nourrir (“to nourish”) opened its doors to the public Aug. 22. Of the new name Santoro says, “People who know me know how strongly I feel about how good food impacts overall health, happiness and wellbeing. The name ‘Nourri’ succinctly summarizes this belief.” The restaurant aptly self-describes its fare as modern American cuisine and, just as our country is characterized as a melting pot, this menu brings together a variety of traditions with emphasis on supporting local farms/artisans and using organic, grass-fed and gluten-free ingredients.

Executive Chef Christian Schroeder and Sous Chef Sean Pickarts’ innovative small plates run between $7 and $16 each. At Nourri’s private grand opening held Aug. 21, a friend and I shared four dinner dishes, each packed with a medley of flavors and textures, sometimes familiar and other times deliciously unexpected. Among the more familiar is the fingerling potato confit with fun additions of tasty smoked carrot puree, creamy house-made ricotta and smoked green apple chutney. Among the unexpected is a plate of melt-in-your-mouth braised grass-fed beef short ribs atop a thick slice of fluffy waffle with pickled cherry compote, a Madeira wine sauce and a tiny portion of country fried sweetbreads. For a taste of India, try the roasted cauliflower with perfectly cooked beluga lentils, caramelized onions, mango cubes, golden raisins and a light cucumber-yogurt sauce.

Our favorite, though, is the Korean-inspired dish of grass-fed tenderloin, sticky rice, perfectly spiced house-made kimchi, Asian pear, chili pepper, enoki mushroom and a sunny-side-up duck egg that perfectly balances the dish. It’s a combination of savory and spicy that inspires a warm comfort-food feeling. Additional menu items include tofu, sea scallops, fish cheeks, churros, pork and crab, as well as cheese and charcuterie appetizers and desserts. It’s also important to share that a good amount of the menu, including cheesecake, is available gluten free.

The fully stocked bar includes craft bottled beers, a dozen wines and simple and refreshing specialty cocktails. Worth a try are the “Apple Crisp” (vodka, Madagascar vanilla bean and apple cider), the “Stinger” (raspberry rum, simple syrup, club soda and fresh mint) and Nourri’s flagship drink of Earl Gray gin, fresh lemonade and club soda.

Simply said, Nourri has nailed it. They are nourishing guests with unique, flavorful dishes made with the freshest ingredients within a casual, welcoming atmosphere. What more can you ask for from a restaurant? If you’re looking for a dining experience you won’t forget, Nourri will deliver. Open 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Nourri

5901 W. Vliet St.

414-727-0860

$$

Handicap access: Yes