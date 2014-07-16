Come to Armenian Fest for Shish-kabob and More

It’s almost time for one of the longest-running ethnic celebrations in the area—Armenian Fest (7825 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield). Although it may not garner as much attention as some of the lakefront ethnic festivals, Armenian fest has been held annually since the 1930s. This year, the daylong festival featuring the cuisine, music and culture of Armenia, runs Sunday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Armenian food is often compared with that of Greece and Iran, yet the spices and ingredients vary making the dishes distinct. At the festival, familiar dishes like beef and chicken kebobs, as well as pastries like baklava will be featured, along with lahmajoun (think “Armenian pizza”) and borek , thin layers of dough filled with cheese and spinach, baked to a golden brown. Live music will be provided by a Chicago-based band specializing in traditional Armenian party music, The Hye Vibes. CDs, books, artifacts and Armenian pomegranate wine will be on sale. Admission and parking are free. Visit www.armenianfest.com for more information about the festival.