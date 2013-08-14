Coming Soon to a Lakefront Near You

Four years ago New Belgium asked customers to submit short films, starring beer or not, and traveled around to cities with large hipster enclaves like Portland, Austin and Seattle. The host cities have expanded to 21 over the years, and on Aug. 15, Milwaukee will join their ranks. For one night, the short films are shown on an outdoor screen while the 21 and older crowd can sample New Belgium brews—including some hard-to-find varieties.

Up to 18 beer varieties on tap will be sold in three-ounce sample sizes ($1.25) or full 12-ounce pours ($5). Along with some of New Belgium’s well-known beers, the festival will feature beer from their Lips of Faith series. Fans of New Belgium know how rare and delicious these beers can be because they are brewed only in small batches. The following brews will be available at the Milwaukee festival: Cascara Quad, Heavenly Feijoa Tripel (Dieu du Ciel! Collaboration), Coconut Curry Hefeweizen, Yuzu Imperial Berliner Weisse, Pumpkick, Biere de Garde (Brewery Vivant Collaboration), Paardebloem, French Aramis IPA, Pluot Ale, Rampant, La Folie, Ranger, 1554, Fat Tire, Trippel, Abbey, Blue Paddle and Shift.

Hungry festivalgoers will be allowed to bring in their own picnic dinners or purchase from vendors like Café Hollander or Mamasita’s Tamales. However, there is a no BYOB policy. Only the New Belgium beer and the provided free water (or carry-in water) is allowed.

The 20 short films to be shown include stories of home brewing in a tiny New York apartment, how to master rolling dice and one called the Overpass Light Brigade , whose director, Dusan Harminc, will attend the festival. Harminc may be known to some of our local crowd as he also shot the film Forward in Madison during the 2011 protests against Gov. Scott Walker.

The beer and film appreciation gathering begins at 7 p.m. in Veteran’s Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) near the kite shop. Bring your own blanket or chair for comfort while viewing. Support your community, sit back with an excellent beer and enjoy the show. The proceeds always go to a nonprofit group in the host city. In Milwaukee’s case, it is the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin (BFW). Folks from BFW will volunteer in the tents and be on hand to raise awareness on cycling as an opportunity for better health and a better environment.

For more information about the beer or festival, visit newbelgium.com/events/clips-beer-and-film. For more information about the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin, visit bfw.org.