Delightful Olive Oil

For a few years folks have been buying high-end vinegars and oils by the bottle at Oro di Oliva, an olive oil boutique in the Village of Wauwatosa (7606 Harwood Ave.) that has since expanded to Whitefish Bay (338 E. Silver Spring) and Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.). At Oliva, guests can sample and purchase many types of gourmet cooking and finishing olive and nut oils and vinegars that will delight discerning palates. Oro isn’t just a place to buy premium olive oil—it’s also a place to taste and learn. Knowledgeable employees educate customers about the products and their cooking uses. Learn more at orodioliva.com.