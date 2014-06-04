Double B’s Wood Smoked Perfection

Summer is all about firing up the grill and enjoying some delicious barbecue. That’s great if you have time and energy to spare. But if you want incredible barbecue without all of the fuss, head over to Double B’s BBQ in West Allis (7420 W. Greenfield Ave.). Slow-smoked baby back ribs, spare ribs, chicken, beef brisket, pulled pork shoulder and kielbasa will be sure to satisfy your barbeque cravings. All of the meats are smoked over cherry wood in a huge Missouri Ole Hickory pit smoker. A house-made dry rub, as well as several special barbeque sauces add nice flavor. For the full outdoor barbeque experience, grab a cool drink from the bar, take a seat on the patio and enjoy the mouth-watering aroma of smoked meat.