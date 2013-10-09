Drilling’s Panther Pub serves food and hospitality

In the heart of Greendale, Drilling’s Panther Pub & and Eatery welcomes diners and beer lovers with a pleasant blend of hospitality and nostalgia. This family-owned and -operated sports bar/restaurant opened in August and—in a nice twist on sports bar décor—tastefully selected pictures and memorabilia from Greendale High School teams to adorn the walls. It’s appropriate, as the Pub draws its name from the school’s panther mascot. In the dining area, a truly spectacular three-section panoramic picture of the Greendale football field will inspire fans of the gridiron, no matter what team they cheer for.

While the décor may trigger memories of homecoming or long rides on school busses to away games, the beer menu will bring you back to a tasty adult reality. With a dozen draught beers and 30 or more available in bottles, beer lovers will be in heaven. Local stars Sprecher, Lakefront Brewery and Milwaukee Brewing Company are all represented, but look for the gems from Ale Asylum, Three Floyds and Bell’s as well. Beer is not the only libation available, especially on “Winedown Wednesdays” when glasses of wine go for $3 all day.

The food menu is brief, but packed with lots of goodness. Standout starter, Panther Pub Chips ($7), feature the freshly made potato chips that are served with all sandwiches, except the appetizer version is topped with lots of yummy blue cheese, crisp smoked bacon and melted white cheddar. A solid list of creative sandwiches and juicy burgers range from a Grownup Grilled Cheese ($8) to the double-patty, fried-egg-topped, Hangover Burger ($12). Jacked Up Mac ’n’ Cheese ($8) will likely become a favorite once patrons try the creamy white cheddar and bacon-smothered cavatappi noodles. A few simple salads round out the menu. The Strawberry Salad ($8) is light and crisp with mixed greens, candied pecans and blue cheese, topped with raspberry-honey vinaigrette.

Recently, the Panther Pub added Sunday Brunch, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to give their customers more options. Early Packer games are made even more enjoyable with a sweet and savory Dough-wich ($6), egg and sausage breakfast sandwich on a glazed doughnut. Chocoholics will be fully satisfied by the Chocolate French Toast ($7). If you’re more in the mood for a “liquid brunch” order up the fully loaded Mike’s Bloody Mary ($8) garnished with goodies like a beef stick, green olives, string cheese and pickled mushrooms.

Drilling’s Panther Pub is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight.

Drilling’s Panther Pub

5651 Broad St., Greendale

414-423-5800

$-$$

facebook.com/thepantherpub

Handicap access: yes