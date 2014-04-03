Eat Like an Italian for an Afternoon

Looking for a fun event to attend to ward off the lingering chilly weather? Then stop by the Italian Community Center on Sunday, April 6, for its 19th Annual “A Taste of Italy” fundraiser. With the purchase of food and beverage tickets (seven for $10 or $1.50 each), you can sample a vast array of entrées, sandwiches, salads, pizzas, desserts and beverages from some 40 vendor booths. You’ll find manicotti (ricotta-filled crepes), sfinciuni (thick-crust Sicilian-style pizza), spumoni (a frozen ice cream-like dessert) and much, much more. While you satisfy your taste buds, enjoy live entertainment by Milwaukee’s Italian dance group Tradizione Vivente, The Sicilian Serenaders (Peter Balistrieri and Tom and Ted Pappalardo), and singers Charles Evans and Jayne Taylor. There will be a raffle with the chance to win some big prizes as well, including a 55-inch TV, an Apple iPad and $500 to name a few (winners need not be present to win). Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit iccmilwaukee.com.