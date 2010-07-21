Fajitas Grill Raises the Bar

×

At most Mexicanrestaurants, fajitas are one of the last items I would order. So when a placenamed Fajitas Grill opened recently, it seemed easy to overlook. After all,fajitas are the type of Americanized item you would find at Tumbleweed or thelate Chi-Chi’s. But chef Arturo Napoles and his wife, Rachel, may well alterthat opinion.

Eight differenttypes of fajitas are on the menu at Fajitas Grill, which is located in the spotof the short-lived La Dolce Vita, which in turn replaced a Cousins Subs thathad been there for decades. The interior remains much the same, with sleekwhite tables and clear molded plastic chairs colored a vibrant tangerine. Adining counter runs along the window.





The menu consistsmostly of Mexican dishes (with more than just fajitas), though a few items alsocome from the Spanish Caribbeanpapa rellena, for example, as well as a plateof fried plantain chips that arrives at the start of every meal. The warmplantain chips are served with a Mexican salsa that adds a smoky chipotle chileflavor. It gets the meal off to a good start.





For an appetizer,the guacamole ($6) is a sound bet. It is served with the usual chips or wholetortillas. The guac’s slightly chunky texture is correct, but the cilantrocould be bolder. Be sure to save some for the fajitas. Other appetizers arealso worth considering. Shrimp cazuela ($8) is a small plate of shrimp cookedin a sauce of garlic and mild huajillo peppers. The quesadillas tres Marias($8) are made with corn tortillas and filled with Chihuahua cheese. Optional ingredientsinclude zucchini blossoms that should appear more often on local Mexican menus.





Soups approach entréesize. The tortilla soup ($6), a delicate broth of tomato and cumin, offersavocado and cheese along with tortilla strips. The chicken soup ($6) is verymeaty, and also features potato, carrot, avocado and chopped cilantro. This isa fine soup, though a wedge of lime would be appreciated.





All of the fajitashave the ingredients of onions and bell peppers in common. With green, red andyellow, the bell peppers are a riot of color. In addition to chicken, beef,pork, fish and shrimp options, there is a vegetarian fajita. The chicken ($16)and steak ($16) versions stick to the basics while the pork ($16) adds someroasted pineapple. Bacon fajitas ($17) include chicken or steak, though thepromised thick-cut bacon is in scant supply. The veggie fajitas ($15) departfrom the norm by adding mushrooms, onions, string beans, zucchini and someamazingly flavorful cauliflower. Cooked in olive oil with a touch of garlic,this makes for satisfying vegetarian fare. All fajitas include rice, blackbeans with cheese, and sour cream. And, of course, there are tortillasopt forthe corn tortillas, which are made in house. The flavor is vastly superior tofactory-made ones. In fact, this alone is a reason for visiting.





For a lighter meal,it is hard to go wrong with the tacos ($7). Opt for corn tortillas instead offlour. The tacos, made with your choice of chicken, steak, chorizo or pork, areserved in the manner of proper Mexican street food. The only other ingredients arechopped onion and cilantro. The steak is also chopped, and the beef is of goodquality. The minced chorizo is remarkably dry for sausage. Although it has areddish hue, it is not overly spicy. Rice and black beans are included with themeal.





Although the smallbar is used more as a service counter, the drink list is worth a look. Freshfruit is used to make the mojitos, as well as fresh lime juice or orange juicefor the standard margaritas. The lime juice is on the sweet side.





The fajitas may seempricey, but they are large enough to be shared, especially when an appetizer isordered as well. Better yet, people truly seem to be enjoying these fajitas.Arturo Napoles knows how to make a Mexican restaurant special by payingattention to the small detailsespecially the tortillas.





Fajitas Grill

1673 N. Farwell Ave.

(414) 273-1687

$$

Credit Cards: AllMajor

Closed Mondays

fajitasgrillmilwaukee.com