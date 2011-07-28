Hideaway on the KK

The main building of the Horny Goat Hideaway is undergoing renovation but the fun here still continues. Just enter at the north gate for a seat at the summer bar or one of the many outdoor tables. The bar has a roof and it converts to open-air when the weather is balmy. Many of the outdoor tables are located along the banks of the Kinnickinnic River where there also is boat parking. Sandlot volleyball courts give the area the feel of a beach. Horny Goat has its own beer label and you can order bottles by the bucket. The casual menu features sandwiches and pizzas. Are you up to a mega-food challenge? The Goat offers a burger titled the Triple Bypass. This consists of 3 lbs. of beef, with ½ lb. of cheese, ½ lb. of bacon, ½ lb. of fixin's, as well as a pound of fries. Eat it in 30 minutes or less and it is free; otherwise cough up $49.99.