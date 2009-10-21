Kohler Food & Wine Experience Returns

×

Built on nothing morethan a steady business of bathtubs and faucets, the village of Kohlerhas transcended its plumbing pedigree to become a point of interest on anyepicurean destination guide. The village’s distinct restaurants warrant a visitanytime of year, but it’s the Kohler Food & Wine Experience that will havefoodies making a pilgrimage this weekend, Oct. 22-25. Co-sponsored by DestinationKohler and Food & Wine magazine,the full-flavored event is four days of culinary demonstrations, renowned chefsand sommeliers, artisan cheese and gourmet food makers, seminars, tastings andspecialty shopping.

The Kohler Food &Wine Experience caters to food and wine connoisseurs, but certainly doesn’talienate those who aren’t. “We see a very diverse group of people coming to theevent,” explains chef Ulrich Koberstein, group director of culinary arts forDestination Kohler and the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, as well as the executivechef managing all the culinary operations at the American Club. “Some of theclasses are more basic, like a 101 class, while others are more advanced andsophisticated. We really try to cater to every kind of level of gourmet thatwants to come to the event.”

The enormous popularityof food and cooking shows on the Food Network and Travel Channel is evidencethat there is an interest and need for information and guidance derived frommastery of the craft. It’s because of these shows that chefs have been elevatedto celebrity status. By inviting renowned chefs and presenters like Jacques andClaudine Pépin (co-hosts of PBS’s “The Zen of Taste”), Hosea Rosenberg (BravoTV’s “Top Chef” Season 5winner), Andrew Zimmern (host of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods”),Jon Ashton (CW’s “The Daily Buzz”chef )and Lidia Bastianich (authorand hostess of PBS’s “Lidia’s Italy”), the Kohler Food & Wine Experienceis giving participants an invaluable opportunity to learn cooking techniquesthese culinary experts took years to perfect.

The usual suspects ofthe weekend include the “Kohler Chefs’Challenge” on Thursday, Friday’s “Shake & Stir Martini Party” with Jon Ashton, the “Grand Wine Tastings” on Friday andSaturday, and “Sunday Champagne Brunch” at the AmericanClub. “Oktoberfest,” featuring alive band and beer tasting, will be back for its second year, as willSaturday’s “Champions’ Dinner atWhistling Straits” with Augusta National chef Bruce Sacino.

Among the packedschedule of cooking demonstrations and wine seminars are a few standouts, like“Taste of the Vine,” a party for 400 people held at the Kohler Design Center. “We host 40different wine vendors,” Chef Koberstein explains. “Each has three or fourdifferent wines available, most of which are high-end, exclusive wines.” Toround things out, chefs will be serving food from cooking stations at strategicspots around the Design Center.

Marcus Samulesson, Zimmern,Ashton, Jacques Pépin and Koberstein each prepare a course for “The Feast ofTalent,” an exclusive, intimate five-course dinner paired with wine. The fullweekend comes to a close on Sunday with the “Ultimate Tailgate Party,”featuring a live broadcast of the Packers’ game with delicioustailgate-inspired food and drinks.

The Kohler Food & WineExperience continues to experience healthy growth. For its debut year in 2000,the event sold less than 3,000 tickets; last year it was 7,000. And many of theattendees from past years are spending more time in the kitchen because oftheir stimulating experiences at Kohler.

