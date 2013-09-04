As condiments go, mustard is a spicy frontrunner here in Wisconsin. Perhaps it’s because mustard pairs so well with our much-loved German and Polish food legacies. To that end, Sara Wong, owner and mastermind behind the new Milwaukee Mustard Company has created specialty, small-batch mustards from locally sourced ingredients that celebrate Wisconsin.

All of the Milwaukee Mustard Company’s products start with high-quality mustard seeds from Penzey’s Spices or The Spice House. Each variety is steeped and spiced to produce delicious results. Because the seeds are kept whole, the mouth-feel is incredibly satisfying. The snappy, yet tender seeds roll around in your mouth a little bit, and end with a burst of flavor—almost like a mustard caviar.

Bronzeville Buzz Honey Mustard is made with honey from Walnut Way, the urban apiary on 17th Street and North Avenue. Seeds steeped in apple cider vinegar are sweetened with this local honey. The result is a bright, tangy mustard that’s sweet but not cloying. Kids will even like this versatile spread. Try it in a salad dressing or eat it with pretzels. However you choose to enjoy it, this mustard is sure to please.

Milwaukee Brewing Company’s Polish Moon Milk Stout serves as the base for the Spicy Stout Beer Mustard. This robust yet mildly flavored mustard stands up to the stout’s bitterness. This variety would be a perfect complement to a brat or burger served on a pretzel roll.

Tomah Tang Cranberry Mustard will make your next turkey sandwich sing. The tart and sweet taste of cranberry offers a smooth flavor that balances the bite of the mustard seeds. The name comes from the source of the cranberries used: the Habelman Bros. Company’s cranberry bog in Tomah, Wis. This particular mustard would make a good host or hostess gift as we head into the season of holiday gatherings.

The cleverly named Whiskonsin Whiskey Mustard starts with seeds infused with Great Lakes Distillery’s Kinnickinnic Whiskey. The flavor is smooth up front with a spicy whiskey heat at the finish. For those who like bold and spicy, this is the mustard for you. It pairs well with pork or beef.

If you are looking to get your own jar of one of these delicious mustards, visit the Milwaukee Public Market’s Outdoor Urban Market and look for the Milwaukee Mustard Company sign or visit milwaukeemustard.com for other locations as they become available.