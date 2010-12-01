Milwaukee’s Drive-In Tradition Continues at Fred’s

The small neighborhood drive-in is nearly extinct, as most have fallen victim to fast-food chains. A rare exception is Fred’s Drive-In (4726 W. Vliet St.), located in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The place is small, so it’ll be standing-room-only if you want to eat in. But there are reasons why Fred’s has been in business since 1967: Regular customers are greeted by name, the ingredients are good and everything is inexpensive. Their roast beef sandwich, 6 ounces of thin slices of meat served in a Kaiser roll, is a specialty, and the burgers are made with fresh beef. A line of Vienna sausages from Chicago marks a newer addition. Dinners are deep-fried farethink chicken, shrimp, fish and clams. Save room for dessertone of Fred’s frozen custard sundaes. The small neighborhood drive-in remains alive.