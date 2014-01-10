Mozzaluna’s Wood-Fired Pizza Perfection

Nestled in Brookfield’s quaint Stonewood Village Center (17700 W. Capitol Drive), Mozzaluna Pizzeria and Ristorante is drawing crowds with their authentic, wood-fired pizzas. The traditionally hand-tossed pizzas come in one size (about 12 inches) and are topped with a variety of true Italian ingredients. No jarred sauce or turkey pepperoni will be found here. Mozzaluna uses fresh herbs and mozzarella, sopressata (Italian salami) and prosciutto di parma (thin-sliced cured ham). These pizzas are a far cry from versions put out by American chain restaurants, but even the pickiest of kids will enjoy the simple cheese-and-sauce Bambino Pizza. A gluten-free crust is available on request for a nominal up-charge. Appetizers, classic pasta dishes, salads, tasty sandwiches and paninis round out the menu. Be sure to try the outstanding Bruschetta Classica, topped with roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil. Buon appetito !