Take one step inside Shorewood’s North Shore Boulangerie (4401 N. Oakland Ave.), and the heavenly smells of fresh bakery and coffee will transport your senses to a bustling Parisian café. The bakery is open for counter-served breakfast daily at 6 a.m., and sit-down table-service lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll want to arrive early if you’re hoping to score some of the most sought-after bakery items like the buttery, flaky croissants or the crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside baguettes. The trick to the amazing bread at the Boulangerie is the natural yeast, which requires a starter dough to capture yeasts from the air, so it takes more time to make than dough using traditional yeast.

Along with the tasty bread, North Shore Boulangerie offers some wonderful pastries—Danish, beignets and those much-loved croissants. At lunchtime the fare consists of soup, salad, sandwiches, quiche and a beautifully prepared three-cheese soufflé. At any time of day, the coffee and espresso drinks—like the rich, nutty café noisette—are a treat. Without a doubt, North Shore Boulangerie is poised to become a popular Shorewood destination for many years to come. Bon appétit!