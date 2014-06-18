Northpoint Custard: Burgers With a View

Few things are better on a hot day along the lakeshore than a delicious burger and some refreshing custard. Northpoint Custard (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) at Bradford Beach is perfect for grabbing a quick lunch, afternoon snack or early supper. Operated by the Bartolotta Restaurant Group, this establishment provides burgers far surpassing those available at traditional custard stands. High-quality, char-grilled-to-perfection meat puts Northpoint at the head of the class. Sit at a shady picnic table and chow down on an Old School Burger ($3.50)—a juicy quarter-pounder topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions, or pack it in with a Quad ($10.95)—four patties and four slices of American cheese all on one bun! Sundaes are to die for at Northpoint. Respectable portions and reasonable prices make these treats an easy sell. Try the Pineapple Express ($4.95) made from Madagascar vanilla custard, hot fudge, banana and pineapple. Just like summer, Northpoint at the lake is a fleeting opportunity. Get there before they close for the season in September. Open daily at 11 a.m. Visit northpointcustard.com for more information.