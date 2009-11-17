Piggsville Revisited

×

TheValley Inn is nestled in the Menomonee Valley in theneighborhood formerly known as Piggsville. Located at the corner of Clybournand 40th streets, this bar and restaurant is steeped in family history andservice to the neighborhood and surrounding community.

Joe andMary Hutterer opened the Valley Inn in the 1950s and it is the only business ofits kind that remains in the neighborhood.Jim, the oldest of their five children, took over the business in 1996. Until afew years ago, the menu consisted of cold sandwiches and soups served from acrockpot. In 2006 a full-service kitchen was installed, resulting in a widevariety of hot appetizers, sandwiches, andpizzas that has reinforced the Inn'sreputation as a destination for neighborhood residents and anyone else luckyenough to know about it.

TheValley Inn's atmosphere is homey, the service is friendly and the foodwell-prepared. The appetizer sampler ($10.95) is a good place to start, withdeep-fried mushrooms, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, onionrings, and eggplant strips served with marinarasauce and ranch dressing. For groups of four or more this is an appetizer, orit can be a meal for two. All sandwiches ($5 - $8) are served on fresh, toastedItalian bread and include a side of potato chips, French fries, or sweet potatofries. For lighter fare, a chef Salad or chicken breast salad are available for$7.

Thepizza is available in 9”, 12” and 16” sizes with all the popular toppings (a16” pizza with two toppings comes to $17.50). There are specials every weekdayevening and reservations are welcome for parties of four or more. The Inn offers a Friday fish fry (cod $8.95, perch $12.75) with Frenchfries, coleslaw and marble Rye bread.

If youfind yourself heading toward Miller Park or on your wayanywhere between State Streetand 894, it's worth your while to check out the Valley Inn.

Valley Inn, 4000 W. Clybourn, Milwaukee

(414)344-1158

majorcredit cards accepted.