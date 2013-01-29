Ratzsch’s German Charm

Milwaukee’s German restaurants seem to be disappearing one by one. Places like John Ernst Café and Ritter’s Inn are all history. But Karl Ratzsch’s (320 E. Mason St.) continues to rank with the best. The interior is filled with Old World charm and the food is not to be overlooked. The sauerbraten is mighty fine here and this may be the only place in town offering goose regularly. Ratzsch’s is a relaxing place for a leisurely lunch (Wednesday-Saturday). Although the menu is smaller than at dinnertime, the prices are lower. At $15.95 the sauerbraten is nearly one-half the dinner price of $29.50 and is every bit as good.