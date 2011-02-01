The Red Accordion Hits the Right Notes

The Red Accordion (1137 N. Old World Third St.) is an ideal spot for a quiet lunch Downtown. The fare tends to be light, with items like bratwurst and lamb sliders. The restaurant has always featured a soup of the day, but now the choices have been ramped up to four or five offerings. The bowls ($5) are large and qualify as a full meal. There is quite a bit of variety, too, including a stout split pea soup and a hearty white bean with plenty of lamb. Another option is to order sliders or a small plate with a cup of soup for just an extra $1.50. The kitchen here is not the quickest, but the soup will arrive immediately.