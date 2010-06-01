Searching for Pleasant Valley

×

Pleasant Valley Inn is a hidden landmark among Milwaukee restaurants.Under various names and guises, it has operated since the 1920s from the farcorner of West Allis,many blocks from the nearest main street. Many years ago farms or open fieldsmust have surrounded the inn. After World War II a quiet residentialneighborhood grew up around it.

You’d never find it if you weren’t looking, but it’sworth the look. The history is interestingthe present day parking lot was oncea picnic ground and dance bands used to play for a 50-cent cover. The knottypine bar room that bridges the entrance and the dining room with its fireplacecontains the most obvious vestiges of the past. But the main reason to searchfor Pleasant Valley is food and service. Both aresuperb.





In 2007 Zak and Jane Zigich purchased therestaurant. They retained the chef, Obed Figueroa, and most of the classicAmerican fine-dining menu with such favorites as the steak and shrimp combo,the steer filet mignon, the roasted half duckling and veal schnitzel. AnItalian accent can be heard in the chicken saltimbocca and baked gnocchi. Themost noticeable additions by the new owners are a pair of dishes from Zak’s nativeYugoslavia,a fluffy cheese and spinach burek ($17) that fills a dinner plate, and thespicy ground beef cevapi ($14.50) served with red pepper pesto and choppedonions. The appetizer list continues to include upscale takes on classic barfood, such as zesty baked goat cheese medallions in marinara sauce ($8) with anample platter of toasted garlic bread, and a mound of onion rings withhorseradish dipping sauce ($6.50).





Entrees are attractively presented and served withfresh sautéed vegetables. The breadbasket has an unusual touch. Along with warmrolls, it includes a rotating selection of treats, such as banana bread,cinnamon muffins or zucchini-cornbread muffins.





The specials at Pleasant Valley Inn are trulyspecial. Keep an eye out for the melt-in-your-mouth sweet and savory salmon,cooked to perfection with a light glaze of sugar, black pepper and salt, or thesalmon with a lemon caper sauce. The restaurant takes pride in fish, offering aFriday fish fry of cod ($12) or perch ($15), lightly breaded, moist inside andgenerously portioned, served with fries and a mélange of lightly cookedvegetables. It’s among the best prepared fish fries in town.





Service is not simply professional but is personableas well. The chief waitress on Fridays and Saturdays, Diamond Lil, has been apresence in local restaurants for many years and adds her warm touch withcustomers. Pleasant Valley Inn is true to its name. Dining there is always apleasant experience.





Zak’s Pleasant Valley Inn

9801 W. Dakota St.

(414) 321-4321

Handicap accessible

CC: All Major