Serbian Specialties at Fritz’s Pub

×

Fritz’s Pub, locatedat the corner of Oklahoma Avenueand 20th Street(3086 S. 20th St.),may look like just another corner tavern, but locals know that Fritz’s standsout for its food. You’ll find daily soups, burgers and a decent corned beefsandwich, but the best things here are Serbian. The Fritzburger is a half-poundof ground beef and veal with Serbian spicesone of the best bar burgers in Milwaukee. The chewaps, ashortened and easier-to-pronounce form of chevapchichi, are grilled sausagesserved on a platter with grilled onions, a big piece of bread and a slice offeta cheese. The smaller serving should be enough for most appetites. The housespecialty is bureks (served slightly smaller than the norm). The spinach andcheese burek is always good. Dine in or order a frozen one to go. Fritz’s has a“For Sale” sign outdoors and operates under “retirement hours,” which means theplace closes at 8 p.m. Visit before the building is sold and another South Sideclassic disappears.

