Short Orders

Cafe Zarletti (1021 N. Milwaukee St.) may be the best restaurant on the Milwaukee Street strip, that two-block stretch of renovated 19th- and 20th-century buildings. The decor is spare and contemporary, the food lighthearted Italian. If osso buco is on the dinner menu, order it: It’s simply the best. Lunch is the time for panini, sandwiches grilled in a press. It’s difficult to find authentic panini, but this is the right place to get one: They use the proper bread and a thin layer of ingredients.

There are seven options to choose from. My favorite is the Parma, made with prosciutto, arugula and fresh mozzarella, but they are all tasty and fairly priced ($6.95- 8.95). It’s good to know that Zarletti still has what it takes.

Photos by Kate Engbring