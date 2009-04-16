Short Orders

One of the oldest Cousins submarine sandwich shops closed a few months ago on Farwell Avenue, just south of Brady Street. Now the site has a new occupant: La Dolce Vita (1673 N. Farwell Ave.). The interior received a long-overdue remodeling and features bright décor. You order at the counter, though the food is delivered to the table. The menu implies Italian but covers more of the Mediterranean. You will find paninis, a salad Nicoise and flatbread pizzas. The most interesting fare is Moroccan. The kefta panini is delicious ground beef with Moroccan spices. Try saffron lemon chicken, a half roasted chicken cooked with olives and preserved lemon. The preserved lemon actually tastes more sweet then tart. The menu, like the dining room, is small. La Dolce Vita is open until midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends.