Short Orders (Little Italy Olive Oil Co. & Capone's Grotto)

Two new storefrontsLittle Italy Olive Oil Co. and Capone’s Grotto recently appeared at 1003 and 1007 N. Old World Third St., in the spot formerly occupied by Jewel of India. The interior received a much-needed makeover that includes better lighting, abundant woodwork and a comfortable bar. Not surprisingly, the food is Italian. The menu currently sticks to the basics like pizzas, sandwiches and a few pastas. Pizza lovers can customize toppings that adorn a homemade pizza crust. Others can enjoy casual fare such as lasagna, spaghetti with meatballs and a tenderloin steak sandwich. The menu will include additional entrees in the coming months, but for now the basics are working just fine.

Photo by Kate Engbring