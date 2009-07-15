Short Orders (Sakura Japan)

At this rate, downtown Waukesha could become a dining destination. First came the Clarke Hotel, whose Black Trumpet brings fine, if very pricey, dining to this community. Less than a block away is another new establishment of note, Sakura Japan (332 W. Broadway). The site’s old commercial building has been renovated with a cozy sushi bar that seats eight and great Japanese decor, including abstract compositions of dark wood that add a nice edge. The menu is more than adequate for a restaurant of this size. Sushi is the focus, and even the humble California roll comes in a novel, crunchy version. You will find it in the bento box lunches, which include a salad. The menu also offers a Korean dish, boolgogi, which are grilled marinated strips of beef. Korean food and sushi make a good pairing at this winning Waukesha location.