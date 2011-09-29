Sobelman's Marquette Location Already a Hit

Sobelman's website is not so modestly named milwaukeesbestburgers.com, though many would agree with the assertion. Burgers made with certified Angus beef rule at the original location, in a classic Schlitz tavern (1900 W. St. Paul Ave.). A newer location, Sobelman's Tall Grass Grill (1952 N. Farwell Ave.), offers burgers made with grass-fed beef. Now there is an even newer place, called Sobelman's @Marquette. It is strategically located at the corner of 16th Street and Wells (1601 W. Wells St.). In addition to a carbon copy of the menu from the original location, the new spot also offers a bar. There are many burgers to pick from, ranging from the basic hamburger to the double Sobelman burger, which adds three cheeses, fried onions and Canadian bacon. Another option is the “Loser,” a nod to the burger created for the “Food Wars” cable TV show, during which Sobelman's lost to upstart rival AJ Bombers. The “Loser” is still a winner, featuring fried onions, Colby-jack cheese and Nueske's bacon, as well as the key to any good burger: a decent roll. It's no surprise that the Marquette location is already a hit.