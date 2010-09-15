Sunday Brunch at Eagan’s on Water

Eagan’s on Water (1030 N. Water St.) has always been known for its oysters, and, sure enough, oysters Rockefeller is offered at the restaurant’s Sunday brunchalong with smoked trout, smoked salmon and a wide array of sushi (chopsticks are provided). The brunch ($25.95) is served from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and boasts a choice of 10 attractively served, off-the-menu egg, pancake and waffle dishes, plus all that seafood on the buffet table. Another unusual touch is the Bloody Mary buffet with choice of fixings for that popular Sunday brunch beverage. Also on the buffet line is more standard faresalads, pasta, cheese, cold cuts, fresh fruit, rosemary potatoes and desserts. With its casually elegant belleépoque setting of French Impressionist murals reflected in mirrored walls, Eagan’s is a great destination any day of the week.