Taqueria La Terraza: A Cozy Mexican Diner

×

One of the city’s better though underappreciated Mexican restaurants,Oaxaca Grill, closed its doors months ago. But the site at 3447 W. Forest Home Ave. now has a newoccupant, Taqueria La Terraza. The interior has not changed much, with a cozydining room that has the feel of a North Woods log cabin. But nothing Oaxacanremains on the menu. The tacos al pastor are very good, though the menu rangesbeyond that of a simple taqueria. Options include steak in salsa verde, sixshrimp entrees and a breakfast menu. La Terraza, which also has a small bar, isa nice, out-of-the-way place. Have a bottle of Bohemia beer with the enchiladas suizas.