Vietnamese Elegance in Bay View

It was not that long ago when the number of local Vietnamese restaurants could be counted with one finger. Now they are relatively abundant, with several Milwaukee locations and outposts in Wauwatosa and Bayside. Most of the settings are a bit basic but the nicest has to be Hue (2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), which opened about three years ago in Bay View. The décor is simple and elegant with Vietnamese handicrafts and a charming small bar. The menu is not the largest but has all of the typical rice and noodle dishes. The bánh xèo is a specialty, a large crepe filled with pork, shrimp and veggies. The bún thịt nướng is a big bowl of noodles with a generous amount of beef marinated with lemongrass. Prices are a tad higher than the competition but are still moderate.