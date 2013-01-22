West of Istanbul

Tulip (360 E. Erie St.) is the Third Ward’s sole full-service Turkish restaurant. It can be busy on weekends but seems under-appreciated throughout the weekdays. The comfortable setting includes sofas in front of an inviting fireplace, an onyx bar and tasteful Turkish handicrafts. And, having spent time in Istanbul, I can say that this is some very good Turkish cookery. Appetizers include quality stuffed grape leaves and a perky hot pepper spread. Entrées include several kebabs, lamb dishes and manti (tiny raviolis filled with beef). Anybody who enjoys Greek and Serbian food will be very happy here.