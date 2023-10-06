Amazing Bagels, Subs and More at Hen’s Deli

× Expand Photo by Sheila Julson Hen's Deli exterior Hen's Deli

Walker’s Point has flourished into a vibrant foodie destination, with so many great choices that it can be difficult to make up your mind where to eat. A newer addition to this south side neighborhood has quickly become a standout—Hen’s Deli (209 W. Florida St.). Located in the former Soup Bros. spot, Hen’s Deli is a carryout breakfast and lunch restaurant opened this past December by Vivian Sotolongo and Lucas McDonald, of Clark Street Sausage Co. in Riverwest.

The interior is charmingly reminiscent of a grandmother’s farmhouse kitchen, with antique sage green walls, and black-and-white floor tiles. The menu is written on a framed chalkboard near the counter. The lone dine-in table with four mismatched chairs fits snugly into an alcove. Two additional stools accompany a narrow wall-mounted counter. There is also sidewalk seating when weather permits.

Next to the bakery display case, which is fashioned to resemble a hen house, a vintage Hobart scale is on view. On a shelf behind the scale, a portable black-and-white television that could have sat on any kitchen counter during the early ‘70s entertains guests as they wait for their orders.

Don’t become too engrossed in any TV show because the wait isn’t long—Sotolongo and McDonald provided friendly and fast service to the steady clip of customers on the rainy afternoon that we stopped by. A party of four was enjoying their food at the alcove table, so we headed out with our orders, eager to dive in.

× Expand Photo by Sheila Julson Hen's Deli bagel Hen's Deli bagel

Hen’s Deli’s house-made bagels are amazingly soft and fresh. Standard and featured signature flavors are sold individually and used in sandwiches such as the vegetarian Bagel Levantine ($11), in which a curry bagel is spread with tabbouleh, baba ghanoush, tahini yogurt sauce and pickled onion. The smokiness of the baba ghanoush complemented the mild curry flavor of the bagel, and the parsley in the tabbouleh offered a light, herbal balance. This sandwich is delightfully messy, so be prepared with extra napkins or the accompanying bamboo spork.

The Club Sub offered generous slices of perfectly seasoned ham and turkey, along with bacon, Swiss cheese and house-made deli style pickles. Other lunch options, served daily starting at 10:30 a.m., include subs ($12-13) such as the American, with bologna, salami and American cheese, with chips on top, or the Turkey or Italian subs; the 1/3rd-pound Pork Pastrami ($14), served on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese, pickled onion and horseradish mayo; Torta, with a featured protein, lettuce, tomato, pito beans, avocado, jalapeno and mayo; and the Hadassah, a rosemary bagel with lox (thin filets of brined salmon) spread, tomatoes, cucumber and sprout salad.

Customers can choose their own sub toppings from a list of approximately 20 options. Vegetarians can swap out meat for house-made seitan, a plant-based gluten meat substitute ($1 upcharge). Carnivores can request double meat ($5 upcharge).

Breakfast is served all day, while supplies last. Choices include the Breakfast Bagel Sandwich ($8.50) which comes with two eggs, American cheese and sausage or bacon. The open-faced Bagel & Lox sandwich ($18) is topped with tomato, onion and capers. You can get a bagel with dairy or vegan cream cheese ($4; $1.25 upcharge for vegan cream cheese).

Drinks include coffee or bottled beverages such as water, soda and N/A beer.

Hen’s Deli is open Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/clarkestsausageco.