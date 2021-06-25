Area Chefs Showcase Their Creativity for Unwrapped 2021

× Expand Image via Facebook / SHARP Literacy

“Unwrapped 2021” takes place Thursday, July 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. Now in its sixth year, the event features creative chefs throughout the Milwaukee area that donate their time and talents to create gourmet appetizers, entrées and desserts using McDonald’s ingredients.

All proceeds from Unwrapped are donated to SHARP Literacy, Inc., a Milwaukee nonprofit that partners with educators to foster a love of learning through innovative science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM)-based programs.

This year, each chef will be challenged to deconstruct the McDonald’s menu and use at least three of its core components in a dish that reminds them of childhood or their current community. Ingredients are donated by local McDonald’s owner/operators. Participating chefs can choose from eggs, milk, fresh vegetables and salads, and signature McDonald’s favorites like Filet-O-Fish.

“Some people ask, ‘what could be made from McDonald’s ingredients?’ The dishes are very good!” says Lynda Kohler, president and CEO of SHARP Literacy. “The chefs look at it as a challenge to come up with creative dishes that people will like. There are some amazing dishes that these chefs have created.”

The idea for Unwrapped was sparked six years ago when SHARP Literacy began partnering with McDonald’s owner/operators for summer programming. Through them, Kohler heard about Unwrapped events in other cities such as Dallas and New York.

Kohler approached her good friend, the late Joe Bartolotta, and he was receptive to help launch Unwrapped. Omar Sheikh from Carnevor also got involved and joined SHARP Literacy’s board. Kohler says they try to use venues and chefs that encompass diversity.

Creative Assortment of Foods

Saz’s Hospitality Group’s Brian Taborski, an annual participant, will prepare a summer apple blueberry crisp with McDonald’s ingredients such as frozen blueberries, apple pie and McGriddles. Chef Marco Garcia of Modern Maki is preparing a special burger with McDonald’s spicy chorizo chicken burger, salsa roja and Big Mac sauce.

“The flavors of a sweet summer dessert are just about as good as it gets for me, and when you add in the charity component of what we are doing with SHARP Literacy, every bite is even more special,” Taborski states in a press release.

Other confirmed chefs participating in Unwrapped 2021 include Angela Rondinelli of Bartolotta's Downtown Kitchen, in the U.S. Bank Building; David Wolfe, of Joey Girard’s; Alexa Alfaro and Matt Alfaro, of Meat on The Street; Jason Alston, of Heaven’s Table BBQ; Monica Blake, of Rise and Grind Café, in Sherman Phoenix; and Marcia Taylor and Mark Taylor, of Lush Gourmet Popcorn, also in Sherman Phoenix.

This year’s Unwrapped 2021 will be held outdoors with a block party atmosphere. Tickets are $100. All chefs will be there with their creations and attendees can go around and taste as many dishes as they’d like. They can also donate a meal to The Tandem, which has provided free meals to thousands of Milwaukee residents since March 2020. There will be a short program and a D.J., beer, a specialty cocktail, mocktails and nonalcoholic beverages. Attendees can also tour Sherman Phoenix and participate in a silent auction.

SHARP Literacy will have a year-round program for the 2021-22 school year that will be in more than 40 schools, serving 8,600 kids. Twenty-seven Milwaukee Public Schools participate, along with other community learning centers. Kohler anticipates a higher demand for their services this summer due to some students losing ground while virtual learning during COVID-19.

“We want to get everybody together to celebrate the community and the Sherman Park neighborhood, and to support local entrepreneurs while enjoying good, interesting dishes,” Kohler concludes. She expresses gratitude to everyone that donates time, talent and resources, including presenting event sponsor BMO Harris and gold sponsor Gruber Law.

Individual tickets for the event may be purchased online at Unwrapped21.givesmart.com, sharpliteracy.org, or by calling (262) 844-1880.