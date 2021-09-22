Bars With a View

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Burmesch

When you think of Milwaukee, what view comes to mind? Do you see the skyline from above downtown or from the lake? Do you think of the lake looking outward from where you’re standing in the city? There are so many different vantage points that could make Milwaukee feel like a different city simply from seeing it from a slightly different angle. In a town known for its fierce love of warm weather and enjoyment of a cool beverage to battle the inevitable humidity, the question is raised: Where to go for a great Milwaukee view? We’ve got seven answers to that question, each with a different and wonderful view.

Barnacle Bud’s 1955 S. Hilbert St. 414-481-9974 barnaclebuds.com

As Milwaukee continues to build along its three rivers, Barnacle Bud’s has become a destination location for more people than just boaters—Giannis was even spotted here the day after the Bucks championship parade. A true seafood joint with a great outdoor bar, the view of Milwaukee from the Kinnicinnick River is hard to beat. And, if you’re lucky, you’ll spot Bud himself on a nice summer day.

Blu Bar & Lounge 424 E. Wisconsin Ave. 414-298-3196 blumilwaukee.com

Arguably the best view from above Milwaukee is at Blu atop the historic Pfister Hotel. Blu is a traditional jazz lounge equipped with comfortable velour seats, high-quality cocktails, and the perfect view of the lake and Downtown all while staying cozy indoors. Blu is the perfect spot for a date night or a more formal business meeting any time of year.

Boone & Crockett 818 S. Water St. 414-212-8115 boonemilwaukee.com

Boone & Crockett has a little bit of everything for everyone. There’s an outdoor bar area fitted for patrons to be in the sun or shade, an indoor bar that makes you feel like you’re up north and is attached to The Cooperage where you might attend a concert or private event. The parking lot shares space with rentals for pedal taverns, kayaks and motorboats in the summertime. Just like its website says, Boone & Crockett has the pretentious drink menu you want without any of the pretense.

The Mothership 2301 S. Logan Ave. themothershipmke.com

Located on the perfect little Bay View corner facing the lake and a dog park, Mothership is the modern version of a corner dive bar. Here, you can drink anything from Narragansett tall boys to top-shelf tequila with an array of house cocktails in between. The flair is a mix of hipster cool and pop culture friendly, which is the exact vibe the place gives off. Outdoor space continues to expand as the clientele continues to be loyal to their Mothership.

The Outsider 310 E. Chicago St. 414-291-3970 outsiderrooftop.com

The Outsider at the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel is home to a spectacular outdoor patio. Located in the heart of the Third Ward, this rooftop is open all four seasons and adjusted to the varieties of weather Milwaukeeans are used to. Whether you’re out shopping on a Saturday and want a break to sit down or showing out-of-towners a great time, The Outsider is always a win.

Skyline Bar + Lounge @ Nō Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave. 414-226-6516 nostudios.com

As we watch the Bucks win and the Deer District grow, it’s hard to keep up with all the new spots near the Fiserv Forum. Nō Studios is influenced by East Asian culture, named after the Sino-Japanese word meaning “skill” or “talent,” alluding to the creative people they seek as members. The Skyline Bar + Lounge atop the Studios is open for members daily and the public Wednesday through Saturday evenings, offering views of Milwaukee from a point higher and more west than we’ve seen before.

St. Paul Fish Company Tiki Bar 400 N. Water St. 414-220-8383 stpaulfish.com

St. Paul Fish Company is known for its great lobster rolls and hard-hitting margaritas at the outside Tiki Bar. It’s the ideal spot to post up and enjoy the outdoor weather while catching some good people watching and a strong buzz. The bartenders are super friendly and will even oblige your dog with a piece of cured fish if you ask nicely. It feels like the sun never sets when you’re at the Tiki Bar.